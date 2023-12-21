How much is CBS per month?

CBS Streaming: How Much Does It Cost Per Month?

Streaming services have become increasingly popular in recent years, offering viewers a wide range of content at their fingertips. CBS, one of the leading television networks in the United States, has also joined the streaming bandwagon with its own platform, CBS All Access. But how much does CBS All Access cost per month? Let’s dive into the details.

What is CBS All Access?

CBS All Access is a subscription-based streaming service that allows users to access a vast library of CBS shows, including current and past seasons, as well as exclusive original content. It offers a convenient way for viewers to catch up on their favorite CBS programs or discover new ones.

How much does CBS All Access cost per month?

CBS All Access offers two subscription options: the Limited Commercials plan and the Commercial Free plan. The Limited Commercials plan costs $5.99 per month, while the Commercial Free plan is priced at $9.99 per month. Both plans provide access to the same content, but the Commercial Free plan eliminates most advertisements during streaming.

Is there a free trial available?

Yes, CBS All Access offers a free trial period for new subscribers. Typically, the free trial lasts for seven days, allowing users to explore the platform and decide if it meets their streaming needs before committing to a paid subscription.

Can I cancel my CBS All Access subscription at any time?

Absolutely! CBS All Access offers a hassle-free cancellation process. Subscribers can cancel their subscription at any time, and they will not be charged any further fees. It’s important to note that cancellation must be done before the next billing cycle to avoid being charged for the following month.

In conclusion, CBS All Access provides an affordable streaming option for fans of CBS shows. With its two subscription plans and a free trial period, viewers have the flexibility to choose the plan that suits their preferences and budget. So, if you’re a fan of CBS content or looking to explore new shows, CBS All Access might just be the streaming service for you.