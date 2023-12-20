How much is CBS charge on Roku?

How Much Does CBS Charge on Roku?

Roku has become a popular streaming platform for millions of users around the world, offering a wide range of channels and content options. One of the most sought-after channels on Roku is CBS, which provides access to a plethora of shows, news, and live sports events. However, many users are curious about the cost of accessing CBS on Roku. In this article, we will explore the pricing details and frequently asked questions regarding CBS on Roku.

Pricing Details:

To access CBS on Roku, users have two main options: CBS All Access and CBS Sports. CBS All Access is a subscription-based service that offers a vast library of on-demand content, including current and past CBS shows, exclusive series, and live TV streaming. The subscription plans for CBS All Access start at $5.99 per month with limited commercials, while an ad-free plan is available for $9.99 per month.

On the other hand, CBS Sports provides live streaming of various sports events, including NFL games, college football, basketball, and more. CBS Sports offers a free streaming service, but some premium content may require a subscription to CBS All Access.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Can I watch CBS for free on Roku?

– While CBS Sports offers some free content, accessing the full range of CBS shows and live TV streaming typically requires a subscription to CBS All Access.

2. Are there any discounts available for CBS on Roku?

– CBS occasionally offers promotional discounts or free trials for new subscribers. It’s recommended to check their official website or Roku channel store for any ongoing offers.

3. Can I cancel my CBS subscription at any time?

– Yes, CBS All Access allows users to cancel their subscription at any time without any cancellation fees. Simply go to your account settings on Roku and follow the cancellation instructions.

In conclusion, CBS on Roku offers a variety of subscription options to cater to different user preferences. Whether you’re a fan of CBS shows or a sports enthusiast, accessing CBS content on Roku is possible at an affordable price. Stay updated with the latest shows and sports events subscribing to CBS All Access or enjoying the free content available on CBS Sports.