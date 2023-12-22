CBS All Access: Your Gateway to Premium Streaming Content

Are you a fan of hit shows like “The Big Bang Theory,” “NCIS,” or “Star Trek: Discovery”? If so, you may be wondering how much it costs to access these popular programs on CBS All Access. Look no further, as we break down the pricing details and answer some frequently asked questions about this streaming service.

How much is CBS All Access per month?

CBS All Access offers two subscription options: the Limited Commercials plan and the Commercial Free plan. The Limited Commercials plan costs $5.99 per month, while the Commercial Free plan is priced at $9.99 per month. Both plans provide access to thousands of episodes from current and classic CBS shows, exclusive original series, live sports events, and news broadcasts.

FAQ:

1. What is CBS All Access?

CBS All Access is a subscription-based streaming service that allows users to watch a wide range of CBS content on-demand. It offers a vast library of shows, including current and past CBS series, as well as exclusive original programming.

2. What is the difference between the Limited Commercials and Commercial Free plans?

The Limited Commercials plan includes occasional advertisements during episodes, similar to traditional television. On the other hand, the Commercial Free plan eliminates all commercials, providing uninterrupted viewing pleasure.

3. Can I watch live TV on CBS All Access?

Yes, CBS All Access offers live streaming of local CBS stations in most U.S. markets. This feature allows you to watch your favorite CBS shows as they air, ensuring you never miss a moment.

4. Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Absolutely! CBS All Access offers the flexibility to cancel your subscription at any time, without any long-term commitments or cancellation fees.

5. Can I access CBS All Access on multiple devices?

Yes, CBS All Access is available on a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

In conclusion, CBS All Access offers an affordable way to enjoy a vast selection of CBS content, including beloved shows, exclusive originals, and live TV. With two subscription options to choose from, you can tailor your viewing experience to suit your preferences and budget. So why wait? Dive into the world of CBS All Access and start streaming your favorite shows today!