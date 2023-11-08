How much is BYU if you’re not Mormon?

Provo, Utah – Brigham Young University (BYU) is a renowned private university located in Provo, Utah. Established in 1875, the university is owned and operated The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church). As a religious institution, BYU has a strong affiliation with the Mormon faith, and the majority of its students and faculty are members of the LDS Church. However, non-Mormons are also welcome to attend BYU, but they must adhere to certain guidelines and requirements.

What is the cost of attending BYU as a non-Mormon?

The cost of attending BYU as a non-Mormon is the same as it is for Mormon students. Tuition fees for the 2021-2022 academic year are approximately $5,970 per semester for undergraduate students. This cost may vary depending on the specific program or major chosen. Non-Mormon students are also eligible for financial aid and scholarships offered the university, which can help offset the cost of tuition.

Are there any additional requirements for non-Mormon students?

Non-Mormon students are required to abide the university’s Honor Code, which includes standards of conduct and dress that align with the principles of the LDS Church. This code prohibits behaviors such as alcohol and drug use, premarital sex, and the consumption of coffee or tea. Non-Mormon students are also expected to attend weekly devotionals and uphold the university’s religious atmosphere.

Can non-Mormon students participate in religious activities?

While non-Mormon students are not required to participate in religious activities, they are welcome to attend and engage in various religious events and services on campus. BYU offers a wide range of religious activities, including weekly devotionals, religious education classes, and service opportunities. Non-Mormon students often find these activities to be enriching and a way to learn more about the Mormon faith and its influence on campus life.

Conclusion

Brigham Young University welcomes non-Mormon students to its campus, offering them the same educational opportunities as their Mormon counterparts. While there are certain guidelines and requirements that non-Mormon students must adhere to, the cost of attending BYU is the same for all students. The university provides a unique environment where students of different backgrounds can come together to learn and grow, fostering a sense of community and understanding.