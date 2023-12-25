How much is BritBox?

BritBox: The Ultimate Guide to Pricing and Subscription Plans

Are you a fan of British television shows and movies? If so, you’ve probably heard of BritBox, the popular streaming service that brings the best of British entertainment right to your screen. But how much does BritBox actually cost? In this article, we’ll break down the pricing and subscription plans for BritBox, so you can decide if it’s the right choice for you.

What is BritBox?

BritBox is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a vast library of British TV shows, movies, and documentaries. Launched in 2017, it is a joint venture between the BBC and ITV, two of the UK’s biggest broadcasters. With BritBox, you can access a wide range of British content, including classic series like Doctor Who and Downton Abbey, as well as exclusive new releases.

How much does BritBox cost?

BritBox offers two subscription plans: a monthly plan and an annual plan. The monthly plan costs $6.99 per month, while the annual plan is priced at $69.99 per year. By opting for the annual plan, you can save over 15% compared to the monthly subscription. Both plans give you unlimited access to BritBox’s entire library of content, with no ads interrupting your viewing experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I cancel my BritBox subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your BritBox subscription at any time. If you cancel during your free trial period, you will not be charged. If you cancel after the trial period or during a paid subscription, you will continue to have access to BritBox until the end of your billing cycle.

2. Can I watch BritBox on multiple devices?

Absolutely! BritBox allows you to stream content on multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs. You can even create multiple profiles within a single subscription, so everyone in your household can enjoy their favorite British shows.

3. Is BritBox available outside of the United States?

Yes, BritBox is available in several countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. However, the content library may vary slightly depending on your location due to licensing agreements.

In conclusion, BritBox offers a fantastic selection of British TV shows and movies at an affordable price. With its competitive subscription plans and extensive content library, it’s a must-have for any fan of British entertainment. So why not give it a try and immerse yourself in the best of British television?