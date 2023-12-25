How much is BritBox per month through Amazon Prime?

BritBox: How Much Does It Cost Per Month Through Amazon Prime?

Are you a fan of British television shows and movies? If so, you may have heard of BritBox, a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of British content. But how much does it cost per month if you subscribe to BritBox through Amazon Prime? Let’s find out!

What is BritBox?

BritBox is a subscription-based streaming service that specializes in British television shows and movies. It was launched in 2017 as a joint venture between the BBC and ITV, two of the UK’s largest broadcasters. With a vast library of classic and contemporary British content, BritBox has become a go-to platform for fans of British entertainment around the world.

How Does BritBox Work with Amazon Prime?

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you have the option to add BritBox to your existing Prime Video subscription. This means you can access BritBox’s extensive catalog of British content directly through the Amazon Prime Video app or website. By subscribing to BritBox through Amazon Prime, you can enjoy the convenience of having all your favorite shows and movies in one place.

How Much Does BritBox Cost Per Month Through Amazon Prime?

As of the time of writing, the monthly cost of BritBox through Amazon Prime is $6.99. This subscription fee gives you unlimited access to BritBox’s entire library of British content, including exclusive premieres and popular series like Doctor Who, Downton Abbey, and Sherlock.

FAQ

Can I access BritBox through Amazon Prime if I’m not in the United States?

Yes, BritBox is available to customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. However, the pricing and availability may vary depending on your location.

Can I cancel my BritBox subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your BritBox subscription through Amazon Prime at any time. Simply go to your Amazon account settings and manage your subscriptions.

Can I watch BritBox on multiple devices?

Absolutely! With a BritBox subscription through Amazon Prime, you can stream content on multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming media players.

In conclusion, if you’re a fan of British television shows and movies, subscribing to BritBox through Amazon Prime is a convenient and affordable way to access a vast library of British content. For just $6.99 per month, you can enjoy unlimited streaming of your favorite British programs. So why wait? Start your BritBox journey today!