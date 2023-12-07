How much is BlueJeans video conferencing?

BlueJeans Video Conferencing: Pricing and FAQs

Video conferencing has become an essential tool for businesses and individuals alike, enabling seamless communication and collaboration across distances. BlueJeans, a leading provider in the industry, offers a comprehensive video conferencing solution that caters to various needs. In this article, we will explore the pricing options for BlueJeans video conferencing and answer some frequently asked questions.

Pricing Options

BlueJeans offers flexible pricing plans to accommodate different requirements and budgets. The pricing structure is based on the number of hosts and participants, as well as additional features and support options. Here are the main pricing tiers:

1. BlueJeans Standard

The Standard plan is ideal for small teams or individuals who require basic video conferencing capabilities. It includes support for up to 50 participants and offers features such as screen sharing, meeting recording, and calendar integrations. The Standard plan starts at $9.99 per host per month.

2. BlueJeans Pro

The Pro plan is designed for growing businesses and teams that require advanced collaboration features. It supports up to 75 participants and includes additional functionalities like breakout rooms, command center analytics, and Dolby Voice audio enhancements. The Pro plan starts at $13.99 per host per month.

3. BlueJeans Enterprise

The Enterprise plan is tailored for large organizations with extensive video conferencing needs. It offers support for up to 150 participants and provides enterprise-grade security, advanced admin controls, and integration with other business tools. The Enterprise plan offers customized pricing based on specific requirements.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is video conferencing?

A: Video conferencing is a technology that allows individuals or groups in different locations to communicate and interact in real-time using audio and video transmission. It enables virtual meetings, presentations, and collaboration, reducing the need for physical travel.

Q: Can I try BlueJeans video conferencing before purchasing?

A: Yes, BlueJeans offers a free trial period for new users. This allows you to experience the platform and its features before making a commitment.

Q: Are there any additional costs apart from the monthly subscription?

A: While the monthly subscription covers the core video conferencing features, there may be additional costs for add-ons or premium support options. It is advisable to consult with BlueJeans representatives to understand the complete pricing structure.

Q: Is BlueJeans compatible with different devices and operating systems?

A: Yes, BlueJeans supports a wide range of devices, including desktop computers, laptops, smartphones, and tablets. It is compatible with major operating systems such as Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android.

BlueJeans video conferencing offers a reliable and feature-rich solution for businesses of all sizes. With its flexible pricing options and comprehensive functionality, it has become a popular choice in the market. Whether you are a small team or a large enterprise, BlueJeans has a plan to suit your needs.