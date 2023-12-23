How much is BET with Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Adds BET to Its Streaming Lineup: Here’s What You Need to Know

In an exciting development for streaming enthusiasts, Amazon Prime has recently announced the addition of BET (Black Entertainment Television) to its extensive collection of channels. This move allows Amazon Prime subscribers to access a wide range of popular BET shows, movies, and exclusive content directly from their Prime Video account. If you’re curious about how much this new addition will cost you or have other questions, read on for a comprehensive FAQ.

What is BET?

BET, short for Black Entertainment Television, is a prominent American cable and satellite television channel. Launched in 1980, it primarily focuses on African American culture and entertainment, offering a diverse range of programming including music, news, movies, and original series.

How much does BET with Amazon Prime cost?

As of the latest update, BET is available as an add-on channel for Amazon Prime members at a monthly subscription fee of $9.99. This fee grants you unlimited access to BET’s extensive library of content, including popular shows like “The Game,” “Being Mary Jane,” and “Boomerang,” among others.

Can I access BET content with my existing Amazon Prime subscription?

No, BET is not included in the standard Amazon Prime subscription. To enjoy BET’s content, you will need to subscribe to the BET channel separately and pay the additional monthly fee.

Are there any free trials available for the BET channel on Amazon Prime?

Yes, Amazon Prime offers a 7-day free trial for the BET channel. This trial period allows you to explore the channel’s offerings and decide if it’s worth subscribing to on a long-term basis.

Can I watch BET shows and movies offline with Amazon Prime?

Yes, one of the advantages of Amazon Prime is the ability to download select shows and movies for offline viewing. This feature also applies to BET content, allowing you to enjoy your favorite shows even without an internet connection.

In conclusion, Amazon Prime’s addition of BET to its streaming lineup provides subscribers with a fantastic opportunity to access a wealth of African American entertainment. While the BET channel does come at an additional cost, the diverse range of content it offers makes it a worthwhile investment for fans of the network. So, if you’re an Amazon Prime member looking to expand your streaming options, consider adding BET to your subscription and dive into a world of captivating programming.