How much is BET Plus subscription?

Everything You Need to Know About the Cost of BET Plus Subscription

Are you a fan of Black Entertainment Television (BET) and wondering how much it costs to subscribe to BET Plus? Look no further! In this article, we will provide you with all the information you need to know about the cost of a BET Plus subscription, along with some frequently asked questions.

What is BET Plus?

BET Plus is a streaming service that offers a wide range of content from the BET network. It provides access to a vast library of movies, TV shows, and exclusive BET content, including original series and specials.

How much does a BET Plus subscription cost?

A BET Plus subscription is available for $9.99 per month. This monthly fee grants you unlimited access to all the content available on the platform. It’s important to note that the subscription fee may vary depending on your location and the platform you choose to subscribe through.

FAQs about BET Plus subscription:

1. Can I get a free trial of BET Plus?

Yes, BET Plus offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. During this trial period, you can explore the platform and enjoy its content without any charges. However, make sure to cancel before the trial ends if you decide not to continue with the subscription to avoid being charged.

2. Can I watch BET Plus on multiple devices?

Yes, BET Plus allows you to stream content on multiple devices simultaneously. You can enjoy your favorite shows and movies on your smartphone, tablet, computer, or smart TV, as long as you have a stable internet connection.

3. Can I cancel my BET Plus subscription anytime?

Yes, you can cancel your BET Plus subscription at any time. There are no long-term commitments, and you can easily manage your subscription through the platform you signed up with. Keep in mind that canceling your subscription will prevent further charges, but you will lose access to the content once your current billing cycle ends.

In conclusion, a BET Plus subscription costs $9.99 per month and provides unlimited access to a wide range of BET content. With a 7-day free trial and the flexibility to cancel anytime, BET Plus offers an excellent streaming option for fans of the network’s programming.