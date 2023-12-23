How much is BET on Amazon Prime?

How Much Does BET Cost on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime has become a popular streaming platform for a wide range of television shows and movies. With its vast library of content, it offers something for everyone. One of the channels available on Amazon Prime is BET, which stands for Black Entertainment Television. BET is a leading network that focuses on African American culture, music, and entertainment. It offers a variety of shows, movies, and documentaries that celebrate the African American experience.

If you’re wondering how much BET costs on Amazon Prime, you’ll be pleased to know that it is included in the Amazon Prime Video Channels subscription. Amazon Prime Video Channels is a service that allows Prime members to add premium channels to their subscription for an additional fee. The cost of subscribing to BET on Amazon Prime Video Channels is $9.99 per month.

By subscribing to BET on Amazon Prime, you gain access to a wide range of content that celebrates African American culture. From popular shows like “Being Mary Jane” and “The Game” to classic movies and exclusive documentaries, BET offers a diverse selection of programming that appeals to a broad audience.

Frequently Asked Questions:

In conclusion, if you’re interested in exploring African American culture and entertainment, subscribing to BET on Amazon Prime is a great option. For just $9.99 per month, you can enjoy a diverse selection of shows, movies, and documentaries that celebrate the African American experience.