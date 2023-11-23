How much is Audible per month?

In today’s fast-paced world, finding time to sit down and read a book can be a challenge. However, thanks to the rise of audiobooks, literature enthusiasts can now enjoy their favorite stories on the go. One of the most popular platforms for audiobooks is Audible, an Amazon-owned company that offers a vast library of titles. But how much does Audible cost per month? Let’s dive into the details.

Subscription Plans

Audible offers several subscription plans to cater to different needs. The most basic plan, called Audible Plus, costs $7.95 per month. This plan provides unlimited access to a wide selection of audiobooks, podcasts, and Audible Originals. It’s a great option for those who want to explore various genres and discover new authors.

For avid listeners who want even more options, Audible also offers a premium plan called Audible Premium Plus. Priced at $14.95 per month, this plan includes all the benefits of Audible Plus, along with one credit per month that can be used to purchase any audiobook from the entire Audible library. Additionally, subscribers to Audible Premium Plus enjoy exclusive discounts and deals on audiobooks.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I cancel my Audible subscription at any time?

A: Yes, Audible subscriptions can be canceled at any time. However, it’s important to note that any unused credits will be lost upon cancellation.

Q: What happens if I don’t use my monthly credit?

A: If you don’t use your monthly credit, it will roll over to the next month. However, there is a limit to the number of credits that can be accumulated, so it’s advisable to use them regularly.

Q: Can I share my Audible subscription with others?

A: Yes, Audible allows you to share your subscription benefits with one other person through its Family Library feature. This allows both users to access the same audiobooks and podcasts.

In conclusion, Audible offers two main subscription plans: Audible Plus for $7.95 per month and Audible Premium Plus for $14.95 per month. Whether you’re a casual listener or a dedicated bookworm, Audible provides a convenient and affordable way to enjoy the world of literature through audiobooks.