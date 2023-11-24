How much is Audible a month with Amazon Prime?

In an exciting move for audiobook enthusiasts, Amazon has recently announced a new pricing structure for its popular audiobook platform, Audible, for Amazon Prime members. This change aims to provide even more value to Prime subscribers who enjoy listening to their favorite books on the go. So, how much is Audible a month with Amazon Prime? Let’s dive into the details.

Starting from this month, Amazon Prime members can enjoy Audible for just $6.95 per month, a significant discount from the regular price of $14.95. This new pricing option allows Prime members to access a vast library of audiobooks, including bestsellers, classics, and exclusive content, at a fraction of the cost.

FAQ:

What is Audible?

Audible is an audiobook platform owned Amazon. It offers a wide range of audiobooks across various genres, allowing users to listen to their favorite books anytime, anywhere.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits to its members, including free two-day shipping, access to streaming services like Prime Video and Prime Music, and now, discounted access to Audible.

How can I access Audible with Amazon Prime?

To access Audible with Amazon Prime, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. Once you have an active Prime membership, you can sign up for Audible at the discounted rate of $6.95 per month.

Can I cancel my Audible subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your Audible subscription at any time. If you decide to cancel, you will still have access to any audiobooks you have purchased, but you will lose access to the monthly credit and the ability to download new titles.

This new pricing option for Audible with Amazon Prime is undoubtedly a game-changer for audiobook lovers. With a significantly reduced monthly fee, Prime members can now enjoy a vast selection of audiobooks without breaking the bank. So, if you’re an avid reader looking to explore the world of audiobooks, this is the perfect opportunity to dive in and start listening to your favorite stories.