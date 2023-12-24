How much is AT&T TV now?

AT&T TV Now: Pricing, Plans, and Frequently Asked Questions

AT&T TV Now is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of live TV channels and on-demand content. With its flexible plans and competitive pricing, AT&T TV Now has become a go-to choice for cord-cutters looking for an alternative to traditional cable or satellite TV. In this article, we will explore the pricing options available for AT&T TV Now and answer some frequently asked questions.

Pricing and Plans

AT&T TV Now offers several different plans to cater to various viewing preferences and budgets. The pricing starts at $55 per month for the basic “PLUS” package, which includes over 45 channels. The “MAX” package, priced at $80 per month, offers more than 60 channels, including premium networks like HBO and Cinemax.

For those seeking a more comprehensive channel lineup, AT&T TV Now also offers the “ENTERTAINMENT,” “CHOICE,” “XTRA,” and “ULTIMATE” packages, priced at $93, $110, $124, and $135 per month, respectively. These plans include a wide range of channels, including sports, news, entertainment, and more.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is AT&T TV Now?

AT&T TV Now is a streaming service that allows users to watch live TV channels and on-demand content over the internet. It provides an alternative to traditional cable or satellite TV.

2. Can I cancel my AT&T TV Now subscription at any time?

Yes, AT&T TV Now offers a month-to-month subscription model, allowing you to cancel your subscription at any time without any long-term commitments.

3. Are there any additional fees or hidden costs?

While the pricing mentioned earlier covers the base subscription, there may be additional fees and taxes depending on your location. Additionally, some premium channels or add-ons may require an extra fee.

4. Can I stream AT&T TV Now on multiple devices?

Yes, AT&T TV Now allows you to stream on multiple devices simultaneously. The number of devices that can stream at the same time depends on the plan you choose.

5. Is AT&T TV Now available in my area?

AT&T TV Now is available nationwide, but the channel lineup and availability may vary depending on your location. You can check the availability in your area on the AT&T TV Now website.

AT&T TV Now offers a range of plans and pricing options to suit different needs and budgets. Whether you’re a sports enthusiast, a movie lover, or simply looking for a variety of channels, AT&T TV Now has a plan for you. With its flexibility and convenience, it’s no wonder that AT&T TV Now has gained popularity among cord-cutters.