How much is AT&T TV a month?

AT&T TV: Pricing and Plans

AT&T TV, the popular streaming service offered telecommunications giant AT&T, has gained significant attention in recent years. With its wide range of channels and on-demand content, AT&T TV has become a go-to choice for many households. However, one question that often arises is: How much does AT&T TV cost per month? Let’s delve into the pricing details and explore some frequently asked questions.

AT&T TV offers several different packages to cater to various preferences and budgets. The pricing starts at $69.99 per month for the Entertainment package, which includes over 65 channels, including popular networks like ESPN, CNN, and HGTV. The next tier is the Choice package, priced at $84.99 per month, offering over 90 channels, including regional sports networks. For those seeking an even broader selection, the Ultimate package, priced at $94.99 per month, provides over 130 channels, including premium networks such as HBO and SHOWTIME. Lastly, the Premier package, priced at $139.99 per month, offers over 140 channels, including premium networks and sports packages.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Are there any additional fees?

A: Yes, there are additional fees such as regional sports fees, broadcast fees, and taxes that may be added to your monthly bill. These fees vary depending on your location and the package you choose.

Q: Is there a contract?

A: No, AT&T TV does not require a contract. You can cancel your subscription at any time without any early termination fees.

Q: Can I customize my channel lineup?

A: Yes, AT&T TV allows you to add premium networks, sports packages, and international channels to your base package for an additional cost.

Q: Is AT&T TV available in my area?

A: AT&T TV is available nationwide, but the channel lineup and availability of regional sports networks may vary depending on your location.

In conclusion, AT&T TV offers a range of packages to suit different preferences and budgets, starting at $69.99 per month. With its diverse channel lineup and on-demand content, AT&T TV provides a comprehensive streaming experience. However, it’s important to consider additional fees and regional variations when determining the total cost.