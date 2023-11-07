How much is Apple TV per month?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, Apple TV has emerged as a popular choice for entertainment enthusiasts. With its vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content, Apple TV offers a seamless streaming experience. But how much does it cost to enjoy this service on a monthly basis? Let’s dive into the details.

Subscription Plans

Apple TV offers two subscription plans: Apple TV+ and Apple TV Channels. Apple TV+ is the company’s own streaming service, while Apple TV Channels allows users to access additional content from various third-party providers.

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month. This subscription plan grants users access to a wide range of exclusive original content, including critically acclaimed shows like “Ted Lasso,” “The Morning Show,” and “For All Mankind.” With Apple TV+, you can enjoy ad-free streaming on multiple devices, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs.

Apple TV Channels

Apple TV Channels, on the other hand, offers access to additional content from various providers such as HBO, Showtime, and Starz. The pricing for these channels varies depending on the provider and the content they offer. Users can choose which channels they want to subscribe to and pay for them individually. This allows for a more personalized streaming experience, tailored to individual preferences.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I access Apple TV without a subscription?

Yes, you can access the Apple TV app without a subscription. However, without a subscription, you won’t be able to enjoy the exclusive content available on Apple TV+ or access additional content through Apple TV Channels.

2. Can I share my Apple TV subscription with family members?

Yes, Apple TV allows you to share your subscription with up to six family members through Family Sharing. This means that each family member can have their own personalized recommendations and continue watching from where they left off.

3. Can I cancel my Apple TV subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your Apple TV subscription at any time. If you cancel during a free trial period, you will not be charged. If you cancel a paid subscription, you will continue to have access to the service until the end of the billing cycle.

In conclusion, Apple TV offers two subscription plans: Apple TV+ for $4.99 per month, providing access to exclusive original content, and Apple TV Channels, allowing users to access additional content from various providers at varying prices. With its affordable pricing and diverse range of content, Apple TV is a compelling option for those seeking quality entertainment.