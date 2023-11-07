How much is Apple TV Peacock?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, Apple TV and Peacock have emerged as popular choices for entertainment enthusiasts. With a plethora of content available on both platforms, it’s no wonder that people are curious about the cost of subscribing to these services. Let’s delve into the details and answer some frequently asked questions about the pricing of Apple TV and Peacock.

Apple TV:

Apple TV is a streaming service offered Apple Inc. that allows users to access a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content. The subscription cost for Apple TV is $4.99 per month. This fee grants users unlimited access to the entire Apple TV library, including exclusive shows and movies. Additionally, Apple TV offers a free trial period for new subscribers, allowing them to explore the service before committing to a paid subscription.

Peacock:

Peacock is a streaming service owned NBCUniversal. It offers a vast collection of TV shows, movies, and original content, including popular NBC shows like “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation.” Peacock offers three subscription tiers: Free, Premium, and Premium Plus. The Free tier allows users to access a limited selection of content with ads. The Premium tier, priced at $4.99 per month, provides access to the full Peacock library with ads. For an ad-free experience, users can opt for the Premium Plus tier, which costs $9.99 per month.

FAQ:

1. Can I access Apple TV and Peacock on multiple devices?

Yes, both Apple TV and Peacock allow users to stream content on multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and computers. However, the number of simultaneous streams may vary depending on the subscription plan.

2. Are there any discounts available for students or families?

Apple TV does not currently offer any specific discounts for students or families. However, they occasionally run promotional offers, so it’s worth keeping an eye out for any deals. On the other hand, Peacock offers a Family Plan for $9.99 per month, which allows up to four simultaneous streams.

3. Can I download content for offline viewing?

Yes, both Apple TV and Peacock offer the option to download select content for offline viewing. This feature is particularly useful for those who want to watch their favorite shows or movies while on the go, without an internet connection.

In conclusion, the cost of subscribing to Apple TV is $4.99 per month, while Peacock offers three tiers: Free, Premium ($4.99/month), and Premium Plus ($9.99/month). Both services provide a wide range of content and offer additional features such as offline viewing. Whether you’re a fan of Apple’s exclusive shows or NBC’s classic sitcoms, these streaming platforms have something for everyone.