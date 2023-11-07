How much is Apple TV Family Sharing?

Apple TV Family Sharing is a feature that allows multiple users to share content purchased from the Apple TV app, including movies, TV shows, and music. This feature is designed to provide a seamless and convenient way for families to enjoy their favorite entertainment together. But how much does it cost to use Apple TV Family Sharing? Let’s find out.

How does Apple TV Family Sharing work?

Apple TV Family Sharing allows up to six family members to share their purchases from the Apple TV app. This means that if one family member buys a movie or TV show, the rest of the family can also access and enjoy it without having to purchase it again. Each family member has their own personal account, and the content can be accessed on various devices, including Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

How much does it cost?

Apple TV Family Sharing itself is a free feature provided Apple. There are no additional charges for using this service. However, the content that is shared through Family Sharing may have individual prices or subscription fees associated with it. For example, if a family member wants to rent or purchase a movie that is not already owned the family, they will need to pay the respective rental or purchase fee.

FAQ

1. Can I use Apple TV Family Sharing with friends?

No, Apple TV Family Sharing is specifically designed for sharing content within a family. It cannot be used to share content with friends or individuals outside of your family group.

2. Can I share my Apple TV+ subscription with my family?

Yes, Apple TV+ subscriptions can be shared with your family through Family Sharing. This means that up to six family members can enjoy the Apple TV+ content using their own personal accounts.

3. Can I limit what content is shared with my family?

Yes, as the organizer of the Family Sharing group, you have the ability to control what content is shared with your family members. You can choose to share all purchases or select specific items to be shared.

In conclusion, Apple TV Family Sharing is a free feature that allows families to share purchased content from the Apple TV app. While the feature itself is free, the individual content may have associated costs. It provides a convenient way for families to enjoy their favorite movies, TV shows, and music together, without the need for multiple purchases.