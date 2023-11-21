How much is Apple TV family plan?

In an era where streaming services have become an integral part of our entertainment consumption, Apple TV has emerged as a popular choice for many households. With its vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content, Apple TV offers a family plan that caters to the needs of multiple users. But how much does this family plan cost, and what does it include? Let’s dive into the details.

What is Apple TV?

Apple TV is a digital media player and streaming service developed Apple Inc. It allows users to access a wide range of movies, TV shows, and other content through various apps and streaming platforms.

What is the Apple TV family plan?

The Apple TV family plan is a subscription option that allows multiple users within a household to access Apple TV’s content library. It offers a cost-effective solution for families who want to enjoy their favorite shows and movies on multiple devices simultaneously.

How much does the Apple TV family plan cost?

The Apple TV family plan is priced at $19.99 per month. This subscription fee grants access to up to six family members, each with their own personalized recommendations and preferences.

What does the Apple TV family plan include?

The family plan includes unlimited access to Apple TV’s extensive library of movies, TV shows, and original content. Users can stream content in high-definition quality and enjoy ad-free viewing. Additionally, the family plan allows for simultaneous streaming on multiple devices, ensuring that everyone in the household can watch what they want, when they want.

Is there a free trial available?

Yes, Apple TV offers a free seven-day trial for new subscribers. This trial period allows users to explore the platform and its features before committing to a subscription.

In conclusion, the Apple TV family plan is an excellent option for households looking to enjoy a wide range of entertainment content. Priced at $19.99 per month, it offers access to a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content for up to six family members. With its simultaneous streaming feature and ad-free viewing experience, the Apple TV family plan ensures that everyone in the household can enjoy their favorite shows and movies without any interruptions.