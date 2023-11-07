How much is Apple TV a year?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, Apple TV has emerged as a popular choice for entertainment enthusiasts. With its sleek design, user-friendly interface, and a vast library of content, it has become a go-to platform for those seeking quality entertainment. But how much does Apple TV cost on an annual basis? Let’s delve into the details.

Subscription Plans and Pricing

Apple TV offers two subscription plans: Apple TV+ and Apple One. Apple TV+ is a standalone streaming service that provides access to exclusive original content, including movies, TV shows, and documentaries. The subscription fee for Apple TV+ is $4.99 per month, which amounts to $59.88 per year.

On the other hand, Apple One is a bundle that combines various Apple services, including Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and iCloud storage. The pricing for Apple One starts at $14.95 per month for the Individual plan, which includes Apple TV+. This translates to an annual cost of $179.40.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I access Apple TV without a subscription?

Yes, you can access the Apple TV app without a subscription. However, without a subscription, you won’t be able to watch Apple TV+ original content. The app still provides access to other streaming services and allows you to rent or purchase movies and TV shows.

2. Are there any free trials available?

Yes, Apple offers a free seven-day trial for Apple TV+. This trial period allows users to explore the platform and enjoy its exclusive content before committing to a subscription.

3. Can I share my Apple TV subscription with family members?

Yes, Apple TV+ allows you to share your subscription with up to five other family members through the Family Sharing feature. This enables everyone to enjoy the content on their own devices.

In conclusion, the cost of Apple TV depends on the subscription plan you choose. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month, while Apple One, which includes Apple TV+ along with other services, starts at $14.95 per month. Whether you opt for the standalone service or the bundled package, Apple TV offers a range of entertainment options to suit your preferences.