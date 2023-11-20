How much is Apple TV a month?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, Apple TV has emerged as a popular choice for those seeking high-quality entertainment. With its vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content, Apple TV offers a diverse range of options for viewers. But how much does it cost to subscribe to Apple TV on a monthly basis? Let’s delve into the details.

Subscription Plans

Apple TV offers two subscription plans: Apple TV+ and Apple TV Channels. Apple TV+ is the company’s exclusive streaming service, while Apple TV Channels allows users to access additional content from various third-party providers.

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month. This subscription plan grants users unlimited access to Apple’s original content, including critically acclaimed shows like “Ted Lasso,” “The Morning Show,” and “For All Mankind.” With a single subscription, up to six family members can enjoy Apple TV+ simultaneously, making it a cost-effective option for households.

Apple TV Channels

Apple TV Channels, on the other hand, offers a more comprehensive streaming experience providing access to additional content from various providers such as HBO, Showtime, and Starz. The cost of Apple TV Channels varies depending on the channels you choose to subscribe to. Prices typically range from $4.99 to $14.99 per month per channel.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I access Apple TV without a subscription?

Yes, Apple TV also offers a free tier that allows users to access a limited selection of content. However, to enjoy the full range of features and content, a subscription is required.

2. Can I cancel my Apple TV subscription at any time?

Absolutely! Apple TV subscriptions can be canceled at any time, and you will continue to have access to the service until the end of your billing cycle.

3. Can I share my Apple TV subscription with family members?

Yes, Apple TV+ allows up to six family members to share a single subscription, making it a cost-effective option for households.

In conclusion, Apple TV offers two subscription plans: Apple TV+ and Apple TV Channels. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month and provides access to Apple’s original content. Apple TV Channels offers additional content from various providers at varying prices. With its affordable pricing and diverse range of content, Apple TV is a compelling choice for streaming enthusiasts.