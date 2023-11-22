How much is Apple Netflix?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, Apple has made its mark with Apple TV+, a platform that offers a wide range of original content. However, many people wonder how Apple TV+ compares to the popular streaming giant, Netflix. Let’s take a closer look at the pricing and features of both services to determine how much Apple TV+ really costs.

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a subscription-based streaming service that provides access to a growing library of original TV shows, movies, and documentaries. Launched in November 2019, it has quickly gained popularity among viewers seeking fresh and exclusive content. With a focus on quality over quantity, Apple TV+ offers a curated selection of high-quality productions.

Pricing

Apple TV+ is priced at $4.99 per month, making it one of the more affordable streaming options available. Additionally, Apple offers a one-year free subscription to Apple TV+ for customers who purchase a new Apple device, such as an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV.

Netflix

Netflix, on the other hand, is a well-established streaming service that boasts an extensive library of movies, TV shows, and documentaries from various genres and countries. With a vast collection of content, Netflix has become a household name and a go-to platform for binge-watching enthusiasts.

Pricing

Netflix offers three subscription tiers: Basic, Standard, and Premium. The Basic plan costs $8.99 per month and provides access to Netflix content on one screen at a time in standard definition. The Standard plan, priced at $13.99 per month, allows streaming on two screens simultaneously in high definition. The Premium plan, priced at $17.99 per month, offers streaming on up to four screens at once in ultra-high definition.

FAQ

Q: Can I watch Apple TV+ on my smart TV?

A: Yes, Apple TV+ is available on a wide range of smart TVs, including models from Samsung, LG, Sony, and Vizio. It is also accessible on streaming devices like Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Q: Does Netflix offer a free trial?

A: Netflix no longer offers a free trial to new subscribers. However, they provide a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing users to cancel their subscription within the first month and receive a refund.

In conclusion, when it comes to pricing, Apple TV+ offers a more affordable option at $4.99 per month, while Netflix provides a wider range of content and subscription tiers to suit different needs. Ultimately, the choice between the two depends on individual preferences and viewing habits.