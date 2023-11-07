How much is Amazon TV a month?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, Amazon TV has emerged as a major player, offering a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. With its user-friendly interface and convenient access to a wide range of entertainment options, it’s no wonder that many people are considering subscribing to Amazon TV. But how much does it cost on a monthly basis? Let’s dive into the details.

Subscription Plans:

Amazon TV offers two main subscription plans: Amazon Prime and Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime is a comprehensive membership that includes various benefits such as free two-day shipping, access to Prime Music, and more. On the other hand, Amazon Prime Video is solely focused on streaming video content.

Amazon Prime:

For those who are interested in more than just streaming, Amazon Prime is available at a monthly cost of $12.99 or an annual fee of $119. This subscription not only grants you access to Amazon TV but also provides a range of additional perks, making it a popular choice for many consumers.

Amazon Prime Video:

If you’re primarily interested in streaming video content, Amazon Prime Video offers a standalone subscription at a monthly cost of $8.99. This plan allows you to enjoy all the benefits of Amazon TV without the additional perks of an Amazon Prime membership.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Can I try Amazon TV before subscribing?

Yes, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for both Amazon Prime and Amazon Prime Video. This allows you to explore the platform and its content before committing to a subscription.

2. Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Absolutely! Amazon TV subscriptions can be canceled at any time, giving you the flexibility to adjust your streaming services based on your needs.

3. Are there any discounts available?

Amazon occasionally offers discounts on its subscription plans, particularly during promotional periods like Prime Day or Black Friday. Keep an eye out for these opportunities to save on your monthly or annual fees.

In conclusion, the cost of Amazon TV depends on the subscription plan you choose. Whether you opt for the comprehensive benefits of Amazon Prime or the standalone streaming service of Amazon Prime Video, both options provide access to a vast array of entertainment content. So, if you’re looking to enhance your streaming experience, consider subscribing to Amazon TV and enjoy the convenience and variety it has to offer.