How much is Amazon Prime Video a month?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, Amazon Prime Video has emerged as a major player, offering a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. But how much does it cost to access this popular platform? Let’s dive into the details.

Subscription Cost:

Amazon Prime Video is available as part of the broader Amazon Prime subscription, which includes various benefits such as free two-day shipping, access to Prime Music, and more. The monthly cost for an Amazon Prime subscription is $12.99 in the United States. However, if you prefer an annual subscription, the cost is $119 per year, which translates to approximately $9.92 per month. This annual plan offers a significant discount compared to the monthly option.

FAQ:

1. Can I subscribe to Amazon Prime Video separately?

No, Amazon Prime Video is only available as part of the Amazon Prime subscription. However, you can enjoy a 30-day free trial to test out the service before committing to a subscription.

2. Are there any additional costs?

While the subscription fee covers access to Amazon Prime Video’s extensive library, some movies and TV shows may require an additional rental or purchase fee. These costs are clearly indicated when browsing the content, allowing you to make an informed decision.

3. Can I share my Amazon Prime Video subscription?

Yes, Amazon Prime allows you to share your subscription with one other adult in your household. This feature is known as Amazon Household, and it enables both individuals to enjoy the benefits of Prime Video and other Prime services.

4. Is Amazon Prime Video available worldwide?

Yes, Amazon Prime Video is available in numerous countries around the world. However, the subscription cost may vary depending on your location.

In conclusion, Amazon Prime Video is an attractive streaming service that offers a wide range of content at a reasonable price. By subscribing to Amazon Prime, you not only gain access to Prime Video but also enjoy a plethora of other benefits. So, if you’re a fan of binge-watching your favorite shows or discovering new movies, Amazon Prime Video might be the perfect choice for you.