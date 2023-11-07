How much is Amazon Prime TV a month?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, Amazon Prime TV has emerged as a popular choice for entertainment enthusiasts. With its vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content, it offers a compelling package for those seeking quality entertainment at their fingertips. But how much does it cost to subscribe to Amazon Prime TV? Let’s delve into the details.

Subscription Cost:

Amazon Prime TV is available as part of the Amazon Prime subscription, which encompasses various benefits such as free two-day shipping, access to Prime Music, and more. The monthly cost for an Amazon Prime subscription is $12.99 in the United States. However, there is also an annual subscription option available at $119 per year, which offers a significant cost-saving of around $37 compared to the monthly plan.

FAQ:

1. What does Amazon Prime TV offer?

Amazon Prime TV provides a wide range of content, including popular TV shows, movies, and exclusive original series. It also offers the option to rent or purchase additional movies and shows not included in the Prime subscription.

2. Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your Amazon Prime subscription at any time. If you decide to cancel within the first 30 days, you will receive a full refund. After that, you will be refunded a prorated amount based on your usage.

3. Is Amazon Prime TV available in my country?

Amazon Prime TV is available in numerous countries worldwide, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and many European countries. It’s always recommended to check Amazon’s official website to confirm availability in your region.

4. Can I share my Amazon Prime TV subscription with others?

Yes, Amazon Prime allows you to share your subscription with one other adult in your household. This feature, known as Amazon Household, enables both individuals to enjoy the benefits of Prime, including access to Prime TV.

In conclusion, Amazon Prime TV offers a diverse range of content at a monthly cost of $12.99, or an annual cost of $119. With its extensive library and additional benefits, it has become a popular choice for streaming enthusiasts. Whether you’re a fan of binge-watching TV shows or prefer to explore the latest movies, Amazon Prime TV provides a comprehensive entertainment experience.