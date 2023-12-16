How much is Amazon Prime to watch football?

Amazon Prime Football: How Much Does It Cost to Watch?

If you’re a football enthusiast looking for a convenient way to catch all the action, Amazon Prime has emerged as a popular streaming platform for live football matches. With its extensive coverage and user-friendly interface, Amazon Prime offers a seamless experience for football fans around the world. But how much does it actually cost to watch football on Amazon Prime? Let’s dive into the details.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription-based service offered the e-commerce giant, Amazon. Originally known for its fast and reliable delivery service, Amazon Prime has expanded its offerings to include a wide range of benefits, such as access to streaming services, exclusive deals, and more. One of the key features of Amazon Prime is its live streaming of various sports events, including football matches.

How much does Amazon Prime cost?

To access Amazon Prime’s football streaming service, you need to be a Prime member. The cost of an Amazon Prime membership varies depending on your location. In the United States, the annual membership fee is $119, while in the United Kingdom, it is £79 per year. However, Amazon also offers monthly subscription options for those who prefer a more flexible payment plan. In the US, the monthly fee is $12.99, and in the UK, it is £7.99.

Can I watch football on Amazon Prime without a subscription?

No, to enjoy live football matches on Amazon Prime, you need an active Prime membership. However, Amazon occasionally offers free trials for new customers, allowing them to experience the service before committing to a subscription.

What football matches are available on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime provides coverage of various football leagues and tournaments, including the English Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and more. The specific matches available may vary depending on your location and the broadcasting rights secured Amazon Prime in your region.

In conclusion, Amazon Prime offers a convenient and reliable platform for football enthusiasts to watch live matches. With its competitive pricing and extensive coverage, it has become a popular choice among fans worldwide. So, if you’re looking to catch all the thrilling moments of your favorite football teams, consider subscribing to Amazon Prime and enjoy the game from the comfort of your own home.