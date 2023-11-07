How much is Amazon Prime to watch everything?

In today’s digital age, streaming services have become an integral part of our entertainment consumption. With a plethora of options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. Amazon Prime, a popular streaming service, offers a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, and original programming. But how much does it cost to access everything Amazon Prime has to offer?

Amazon Prime Subscription:

To gain access to the vast library of content on Amazon Prime, you need to subscribe to the service. The cost of an Amazon Prime subscription is $12.99 per month or $119 per year. This subscription not only provides access to streaming content but also includes additional benefits such as free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more.

Amazon Prime Video:

Amazon Prime Video is the streaming platform within the Amazon Prime subscription. It offers a wide variety of movies, TV shows, and original content. With your Amazon Prime subscription, you can stream unlimited movies and TV shows at no additional cost. However, it’s important to note that not all content on Amazon Prime Video is included in the subscription. Some movies and TV shows may require an additional rental or purchase fee.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Can I watch everything on Amazon Prime with just the subscription?

While the Amazon Prime subscription provides access to a vast library of content, not all movies and TV shows are included. Some content may require an additional rental or purchase fee.

2. Are there any discounts available for Amazon Prime?

Yes, Amazon offers discounted rates for students and individuals with a valid EBT or Medicaid card. Students can avail of a discounted subscription at $6.49 per month, while those with EBT or Medicaid can subscribe for $5.99 per month.

3. Can I cancel my Amazon Prime subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your Amazon Prime subscription at any time. If you cancel within the first 30 days, you will receive a full refund. After 30 days, you will be refunded a prorated amount based on your usage.

In conclusion, an Amazon Prime subscription costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year, providing access to a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content on Amazon Prime Video. While not all content is included in the subscription, the service offers a vast selection of entertainment options for its subscribers.