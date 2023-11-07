How much is Amazon Prime for seniors on Medicare?

In a move to cater to the growing senior population, Amazon has introduced a discounted membership for seniors on Medicare. The online retail giant has recognized the importance of providing affordable access to its popular Amazon Prime service, which offers a range of benefits including free two-day shipping, access to streaming services, and exclusive deals.

Starting at just $5.99 per month, eligible seniors can now enjoy the perks of Amazon Prime without breaking the bank. This discounted rate is a significant reduction from the regular monthly fee of $12.99, resulting in a savings of nearly 54% per month. The annual membership option is also available at a discounted rate of $59 per year, compared to the standard $119 per year.

To qualify for this special offer, individuals must be enrolled in Medicare, the federal health insurance program primarily for people aged 65 and older. The discounted membership is available to both existing and new Amazon Prime customers who meet the eligibility criteria.

FAQ:

1. Who is eligible for the discounted Amazon Prime membership?

The discounted Amazon Prime membership is available to seniors who are enrolled in Medicare, the federal health insurance program for individuals aged 65 and older.

2. How much does the discounted Amazon Prime membership cost?

Seniors on Medicare can enjoy the benefits of Amazon Prime for just $5.99 per month or $59 per year, compared to the regular rates of $12.99 per month or $119 per year.

3. What benefits does Amazon Prime offer?

Amazon Prime provides a range of benefits, including free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to streaming services like Prime Video and Prime Music, exclusive deals and discounts, and more.

4. Can existing Amazon Prime members switch to the discounted membership?

Yes, existing Amazon Prime members who are eligible for the discounted membership can switch to the lower-priced option.

5. How can seniors on Medicare sign up for the discounted Amazon Prime membership?

Seniors on Medicare can sign up for the discounted Amazon Prime membership visiting the official Amazon website and following the instructions provided. Proof of Medicare enrollment may be required during the sign-up process.

With this new discounted membership, Amazon is making its Prime service more accessible to seniors on Medicare, ensuring they can enjoy the convenience and benefits of online shopping, entertainment, and more, at an affordable price.