How much is Amazon Prime and Prime TV?

In today’s digital age, streaming services have become an integral part of our entertainment consumption. With a plethora of options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. Amazon Prime and Prime TV have emerged as popular choices, offering a wide range of benefits and content. But how much do these services cost? Let’s dive into the details.

Amazon Prime:

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered the e-commerce giant, Amazon. It provides a variety of benefits to its members, including free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more. The cost of an Amazon Prime membership is $119 per year in the United States. However, Amazon also offers a monthly subscription option for $12.99 per month.

Prime Video:

Prime Video is a streaming service included with an Amazon Prime membership. It offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. In addition to the included content, Prime Video also offers the option to rent or purchase additional movies and shows. The cost of Prime Video is included in the Amazon Prime membership, so there is no additional charge for Prime Video if you are already a Prime member.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Can I subscribe to Prime Video without an Amazon Prime membership?

Yes, you can subscribe to Prime Video as a standalone service for $8.99 per month. This option allows you to enjoy all the benefits of Prime Video without the additional perks of an Amazon Prime membership.

2. Are there any discounts available for students?

Yes, Amazon offers a discounted Prime membership for students. The cost is $59 per year or $6.49 per month, providing all the benefits of a regular Prime membership at a reduced price.

3. Can I share my Amazon Prime benefits with others?

Yes, Amazon allows you to share your Prime benefits with one other adult in your household. This feature, called Amazon Household, enables both individuals to enjoy the benefits of Prime, including free shipping and access to Prime Video.

In conclusion, an Amazon Prime membership costs $119 per year or $12.99 per month, providing access to a wide range of benefits, including Prime Video. However, if you only wish to subscribe to Prime Video, you can do so for $8.99 per month. With its extensive content library and additional perks, Amazon Prime and Prime Video offer great value for entertainment enthusiasts.