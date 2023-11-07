How much is Amazon Prime and Hulu?

In today’s digital age, streaming services have become an integral part of our entertainment consumption. With a plethora of options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one for your needs. Two popular streaming services, Amazon Prime and Hulu, offer a wide range of content, but how much do they cost? Let’s dive into the details.

Amazon Prime:

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered the e-commerce giant, Amazon. While primarily known for its fast shipping benefits, Amazon Prime also provides access to a vast library of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content. The cost of an Amazon Prime subscription is $12.99 per month or $119 per year. This subscription not only includes streaming services but also offers additional perks such as free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more.

Hulu:

Hulu is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content. With Hulu, you can watch current episodes of popular TV shows shortly after they air, making it a great option for those who want to stay up to date with their favorite series. Hulu offers different subscription plans to cater to various needs. The basic plan starts at $5.99 per month and includes limited commercials. If you prefer an ad-free experience, you can opt for the ad-free plan at $11.99 per month. Hulu also offers a Live TV plan for $64.99 per month, which includes access to live TV channels.

FAQ:

1. Can I get a free trial?

Both Amazon Prime and Hulu offer free trials for new subscribers. Amazon Prime provides a 30-day free trial, while Hulu offers a 7-day free trial.

2. Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Yes, both Amazon Prime and Hulu allow you to cancel your subscription at any time without any additional fees.

3. Can I share my account with others?

Amazon Prime allows you to share your account with one other adult and up to four children through Amazon Household. Hulu, on the other hand, offers a feature called “Hulu Profiles,” which allows you to create separate profiles for different users within the same account.

In conclusion, the cost of Amazon Prime is $12.99 per month or $119 per year, while Hulu offers plans starting at $5.99 per month. Both services provide a wide range of content and offer free trials for new subscribers. Consider your preferences and needs to choose the streaming service that best suits you.