How much is Amazon Prime and HBO Max together?

In a world where streaming services have become an integral part of our entertainment consumption, it’s no surprise that many people are looking to bundle their subscriptions to save money. Two popular options, Amazon Prime and HBO Max, offer a wide range of content, but how much does it cost to have both?

Amazon Prime: Let’s start with Amazon Prime, a subscription service offered the e-commerce giant Amazon. For an annual fee of $119 or a monthly fee of $12.99, Amazon Prime provides a plethora of benefits. These include free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more. With Prime Video, subscribers can enjoy a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content.

HBO Max: HBO Max, on the other hand, is a standalone streaming service that offers a wide range of content from HBO, Warner Bros., and other popular networks and studios. Priced at $14.99 per month, HBO Max provides access to a vast collection of movies, TV series, documentaries, and exclusive content. From critically acclaimed shows like “Game of Thrones” to blockbuster movies, HBO Max has something for everyone.

Bundle Pricing: Now, let’s talk about bundling Amazon Prime and HBO Max together. Unfortunately, there is no official bundle that combines both services at a discounted price. Each service is billed separately, meaning you would have to pay $12.99 per month for Amazon Prime and an additional $14.99 per month for HBO Max. This brings the total cost to $27.98 per month.

FAQ:

1. Can I access HBO Max with my Amazon Prime subscription?

No, HBO Max is a separate streaming service that requires its own subscription. It is not included with Amazon Prime.

2. Are there any discounts available for bundling Amazon Prime and HBO Max?

Currently, there are no official discounts or bundles available for combining Amazon Prime and HBO Max.

3. Can I access HBO content through Amazon Prime Video?

Yes, Amazon Prime Video offers a selection of HBO shows and movies as part of its library. However, this does not include the full range of content available on HBO Max.

While it would be convenient to have a discounted bundle for Amazon Prime and HBO Max, at the moment, subscribers will have to pay the individual prices for each service. However, considering the vast amount of content available on both platforms, many users find the investment worthwhile.