How much is Amazon Prime a month?

In today’s digital age, online shopping has become an integral part of our lives. With the convenience of having products delivered right to our doorstep, it’s no wonder that platforms like Amazon have gained immense popularity. One of the key features that Amazon offers is its subscription service called Amazon Prime. But how much does it cost?

Amazon Prime Subscription

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered the e-commerce giant, Amazon. It provides a wide range of benefits to its members, including free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to streaming services like Prime Video and Prime Music, exclusive deals, and much more. The subscription fee for Amazon Prime is $12.99 per month in the United States.

FAQ

1. Can I get a discount on Amazon Prime?

Yes, Amazon offers a discounted rate for eligible customers. Students can avail of Amazon Prime Student, which costs $6.49 per month or $59 per year. Additionally, individuals receiving government assistance can qualify for Amazon Prime at a discounted rate of $5.99 per month.

2. Is there a free trial for Amazon Prime?

Yes, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for new customers. This allows users to experience the benefits of Amazon Prime before committing to a subscription.

3. Can I share my Amazon Prime benefits with others?

Yes, Amazon Prime allows you to share certain benefits with one other adult in your household. This includes free shipping, streaming services, and more.

4. Can I cancel my Amazon Prime subscription?

Yes, you can cancel your Amazon Prime subscription at any time. However, it’s important to note that if you cancel during the free trial period, you will not be charged.

In conclusion, Amazon Prime offers a plethora of benefits for its subscribers, making it a worthwhile investment for frequent online shoppers. With a monthly subscription fee of $12.99, or discounted rates for students and individuals receiving government assistance, Amazon Prime provides convenience, entertainment, and exclusive deals to enhance the online shopping experience.