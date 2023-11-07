How much is Amazon Household Prime?

In a move to cater to the needs of families, Amazon introduced Amazon Household Prime, a subscription plan that allows multiple members of a household to enjoy the benefits of a Prime membership. With the convenience of shared benefits, Amazon Household Prime has become an attractive option for many households. But how much does it cost? Let’s dive into the details.

What is Amazon Household Prime?

Amazon Household Prime is a subscription plan offered Amazon that allows up to two adults and four teenagers to share the benefits of a single Prime membership. This includes access to free two-day shipping, streaming of movies and TV shows, unlimited photo storage, and more.

How much does it cost?

Amazon Household Prime is available at a monthly cost of $12.99 or an annual cost of $119. This price includes all the benefits of a regular Prime membership, but with the added advantage of sharing those benefits with other members of your household.

Is there a free trial?

Yes, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for Amazon Household Prime. This allows you to experience the benefits before committing to a subscription.

Can I cancel anytime?

Absolutely! Amazon Household Prime is a flexible subscription, and you can cancel at any time. If you decide it’s not the right fit for your household, you can easily manage your subscription settings through your Amazon account.

Are there any restrictions?

While Amazon Household Prime offers shared benefits, there are a few restrictions to keep in mind. For example, the shared benefits cannot be extended to friends or extended family members outside of your household. Additionally, certain benefits, such as Prime Video Channels and Kindle Owners’ Lending Library, are not shareable.

In conclusion, Amazon Household Prime provides a cost-effective solution for families looking to maximize the benefits of a Prime membership. With the ability to share the perks among multiple household members, it offers convenience and value. So, if you’re looking to make the most out of your Amazon Prime experience, consider signing up for Amazon Household Prime today.