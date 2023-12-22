How much is ABC on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV: How Much Does ABC Cost on the Streaming Service?

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking to access their favorite television channels without the need for a traditional cable or satellite subscription. With a wide range of channels available, including major networks like ABC, many users are curious about the cost of accessing ABC on YouTube TV. In this article, we will explore the pricing details and frequently asked questions regarding ABC on YouTube TV.

How much does ABC cost on YouTube TV?

ABC is included in the base subscription package of YouTube TV, which currently costs $64.99 per month. This package offers access to over 85 channels, including major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox. With ABC available as part of the base package, subscribers do not need to pay any additional fees to access the channel.

What is YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is a streaming service that provides live television channels over the internet. It offers a variety of channels, including news, sports, entertainment, and more. Subscribers can access YouTube TV on various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming media players.

Can I watch ABC live on YouTube TV?

Yes, YouTube TV provides live streaming of ABC, allowing users to watch their favorite ABC shows and live events in real-time. This feature ensures that subscribers can stay up-to-date with the latest news, sports, and entertainment content from ABC.

Are there any additional fees for accessing ABC on YouTube TV?

No, there are no additional fees for accessing ABC on YouTube TV. Once you subscribe to the base package, ABC and other channels included in the package are available for viewing without any extra charges.

In conclusion, ABC is readily available on YouTube TV’s base subscription package, which costs $64.99 per month. Subscribers can enjoy live streaming of ABC without any additional fees. With its wide range of channels and convenient streaming options, YouTube TV offers a compelling alternative to traditional cable or satellite television.