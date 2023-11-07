How much is a yearly subscription for Apple TV?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, Apple TV has emerged as a popular choice for entertainment enthusiasts. With its vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content, Apple TV offers a comprehensive streaming experience. But how much does a yearly subscription for Apple TV cost? Let’s delve into the details.

Subscription Pricing:

Apple TV offers two subscription options: a monthly plan and an annual plan. The monthly plan costs $4.99 per month, while the annual plan comes at a discounted rate of $49.99 per year. By opting for the yearly subscription, users can save nearly $10 compared to the monthly plan.

What’s Included:

With an Apple TV subscription, users gain access to a wide range of content. This includes a vast library of movies and TV shows from various genres, including action, comedy, drama, and more. Additionally, Apple TV offers original content produced exclusively for the platform, featuring renowned actors, directors, and producers.

FAQ:

1. Can I try Apple TV before subscribing?

Yes, Apple TV offers a free trial period for new users. This trial period typically lasts for seven days, allowing users to explore the platform and its offerings before committing to a subscription.

2. Can I share my Apple TV subscription with family members?

Yes, Apple TV allows users to share their subscription with up to six family members. This means that multiple family members can enjoy the benefits of Apple TV using a single subscription.

3. Can I cancel my Apple TV subscription anytime?

Absolutely! Apple TV offers a flexible subscription model that allows users to cancel their subscription at any time. Once canceled, the subscription will remain active until the end of the current billing cycle.

In conclusion, a yearly subscription for Apple TV costs $49.99, providing users with a cost-effective option to enjoy a vast array of movies, TV shows, and original content. With its user-friendly interface and extensive library, Apple TV continues to be a popular choice for streaming enthusiasts worldwide.