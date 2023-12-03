How much is a TV guide subscription?

TV Guide Subscription: Everything You Need to Know

Are you tired of endlessly scrolling through channels, trying to find something to watch? Look no further than a TV Guide subscription! With a TV Guide subscription, you can have access to a comprehensive listing of all your favorite shows, movies, and sports events, making it easier than ever to find something entertaining to watch. In this article, we will explore the cost of a TV Guide subscription and answer some frequently asked questions.

How Much Does a TV Guide Subscription Cost?

The cost of a TV Guide subscription can vary depending on the type of subscription you choose. Currently, TV Guide offers two subscription options:

Print Subscription: If you prefer the traditional feel of flipping through the pages of a magazine, you can opt for a print subscription. The annual cost for a print subscription is $29.99, which includes 52 issues delivered right to your doorstep. Digital Subscription: For those who prefer the convenience of accessing TV listings on their electronic devices, TV Guide also offers a digital subscription. The annual cost for a digital subscription is $19.99, providing you with unlimited access to TV listings on your smartphone, tablet, or computer.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is a TV Guide subscription?

A TV Guide subscription is a service that provides you with a comprehensive listing of television programs, movies, and sports events. It helps you navigate through the vast array of channels and find the shows or movies you want to watch.

2. Can I purchase a TV Guide subscription for a shorter duration?

Yes, TV Guide offers shorter duration subscriptions as well. You can choose a 6-month subscription for $14.99 for the print version or $9.99 for the digital version.

3. Can I access TV Guide listings without a subscription?

Yes, TV Guide offers a limited selection of listings for free on their website. However, a subscription provides you with more comprehensive and up-to-date listings, as well as additional features such as personalized watchlists and recommendations.

4. Can I cancel my TV Guide subscription?

Yes, you can cancel your TV Guide subscription at any time. Simply contact their customer service or manage your subscription through their website.

With a TV Guide subscription, you can bid farewell to aimless channel surfing and discover the perfect show or movie to enjoy. Whether you prefer the tactile experience of a print magazine or the convenience of digital access, TV Guide has a subscription option to suit your needs. Don’t miss out on the latest and greatest in television entertainment!