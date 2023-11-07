How much is a subscription to Apple TV?

Apple TV has become a popular choice for streaming enthusiasts, offering a wide range of content from movies and TV shows to original programming. But how much does a subscription to Apple TV actually cost? Let’s dive into the details.

Subscription Pricing

As of now, Apple TV offers two subscription options: Apple TV+ and Apple TV Channels. Apple TV+ is the company’s own streaming service, while Apple TV Channels allows users to access additional content from various third-party providers.

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month. This subscription grants users access to a growing library of original shows, movies, and documentaries produced Apple. With a single subscription, you can enjoy content on up to six devices, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs. Additionally, Apple offers a free one-year subscription to Apple TV+ with the purchase of a new Apple device.

Apple TV Channels

Apple TV Channels, on the other hand, offers access to content from popular providers such as HBO, Showtime, and Starz, among others. The pricing for these channels varies depending on the provider and the content they offer. Users can choose which channels they want to subscribe to and pay for them individually. Prices typically range from $4.99 to $14.99 per month per channel.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I access Apple TV+ without a subscription?

No, Apple TV+ requires a subscription to access its content. However, Apple offers a free trial period for new subscribers.

2. Can I share my Apple TV+ subscription with others?

Yes, you can share your Apple TV+ subscription with up to five other family members through Apple’s Family Sharing feature.

3. Are there any discounts available for Apple TV+?

Apple offers a free one-year subscription to Apple TV+ with the purchase of a new Apple device. Additionally, some Apple services bundles may include Apple TV+ at a discounted price.

In conclusion, a subscription to Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month, while Apple TV Channels offers a range of third-party content at varying prices. Whether you’re a fan of Apple’s original programming or looking to access content from other providers, Apple TV has options to suit your streaming needs.