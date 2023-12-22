How much is a CBS subscription?

How Much Does a CBS Subscription Cost?

CBS, one of the leading television networks in the United States, offers a wide range of popular shows and exclusive content through its streaming service, CBS All Access. With the increasing popularity of streaming platforms, many people are curious about the cost of a CBS subscription. In this article, we will explore the pricing options and frequently asked questions about CBS subscriptions.

Pricing Options

CBS All Access provides two subscription plans for its users: the Limited Commercials plan and the Commercial Free plan. The Limited Commercials plan costs $5.99 per month and includes advertisements during the streaming of shows. On the other hand, the Commercial Free plan, as the name suggests, offers an ad-free experience for $9.99 per month. Both plans provide access to the same content library, including current and past CBS shows, exclusive series, and live TV streaming in select markets.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I try CBS All Access for free?

A: Yes, CBS offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. This allows you to explore the platform and its content before committing to a paid subscription.

Q: Can I cancel my CBS subscription at any time?

A: Absolutely! CBS All Access offers a flexible subscription model, allowing you to cancel your subscription at any time without any cancellation fees.

Q: Are there any additional costs besides the subscription fee?

A: The subscription fee covers access to the CBS All Access content library. However, please note that additional charges may apply if you choose to subscribe to premium add-ons, such as CBS Sports HQ or Showtime, which are available at an extra cost.

Q: Can I watch CBS All Access on multiple devices?

A: Yes, CBS All Access supports multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and streaming devices like Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. You can stream CBS content on up to three devices simultaneously.

In conclusion, a CBS subscription offers access to a vast array of CBS shows and exclusive content. With two pricing options, viewers can choose between a Limited Commercials plan for $5.99 per month or a Commercial Free plan for $9.99 per month. CBS All Access provides flexibility, allowing users to try the service for free, cancel anytime, and stream on multiple devices. So, if you’re a fan of CBS shows or looking for new and exciting content, a CBS subscription might be worth considering.