How much is a beer on Ryanair?

Ryanair, one of Europe’s largest low-cost airlines, is known for its affordable fares and no-frills approach to air travel. But what about the cost of a refreshing beer on board? For those curious about the price of a pint while flying with Ryanair, we’ve got you covered.

Beer prices on Ryanair flights

Ryanair offers a selection of beverages for purchase during flights, including beer. The price of a beer on Ryanair can vary depending on the route and destination. On average, a beer on a Ryanair flight costs around €5. However, it’s important to note that prices may be subject to change and can vary slightly between flights.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I bring my own beer on board?

A: No, Ryanair does not allow passengers to bring their own alcoholic beverages on board. All drinks must be purchased from the in-flight menu.

Q: Are there any restrictions on purchasing alcohol?

A: Yes, Ryanair has a policy of not serving alcohol to passengers who appear to be intoxicated or disruptive. They reserve the right to refuse service to anyone they deem unfit to consume alcohol.

Q: What other beverages are available on Ryanair flights?

A: In addition to beer, Ryanair offers a range of other alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, including wine, spirits, soft drinks, and hot beverages like coffee and tea.

Q: Can I pay for drinks with cash?

A: No, Ryanair operates a cashless system on board their flights. Passengers can only pay for drinks using a credit or debit card.

Q: Are there any special offers or discounts available?

A: Ryanair occasionally offers promotions and discounts on their in-flight menu, including discounted prices on certain beverages. These offers may vary, so it’s worth checking the menu or the Ryanair website for any current deals.

So, if you’re planning to enjoy a beer while flying with Ryanair, be prepared to spend around €5. Remember to check the in-flight menu for the most up-to-date prices and any special offers. Sit back, relax, and enjoy your flight with a cold pint in hand!