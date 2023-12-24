How much is a 12 month subscription to BritBox?

BritBox Subscription: How Much Does a 12-Month Plan Cost?

Streaming services have become increasingly popular in recent years, offering a vast array of content at our fingertips. One such service that has gained significant attention is BritBox, a platform dedicated to British television shows and movies. If you’re considering subscribing to BritBox, you may be wondering about the cost of a 12-month subscription. Let’s dive into the details.

What is BritBox?

BritBox is a subscription-based streaming service that specializes in British television shows and films. It offers a wide range of content, including classic series, current shows, and exclusive originals. With a vast library of British entertainment, BritBox has become a go-to platform for fans of British TV.

How Much Does a 12-Month Subscription to BritBox Cost?

A 12-month subscription to BritBox is priced at $69.99. This means that for less than $6 per month, you gain access to a plethora of British content, including beloved classics like “Doctor Who,” “Downton Abbey,” and “Sherlock,” as well as new releases and exclusive shows.

FAQ

1. Can I cancel my BritBox subscription before the 12-month period ends?

Yes, you can cancel your BritBox subscription at any time. However, it’s important to note that BritBox does not offer refunds for partially used subscription periods. So, if you decide to cancel before the 12-month period is over, you will not receive a refund for the remaining months.

2. Can I watch BritBox on multiple devices?

Absolutely! BritBox allows you to stream content on multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs. You can even create multiple profiles within a single subscription, making it convenient for the whole family to enjoy their favorite British shows.

3. Is there a free trial available for BritBox?

Yes, BritBox offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. This allows you to explore the platform and its content before committing to a paid subscription. Keep in mind that you will need to provide your payment information when signing up for the trial, and if you don’t cancel before the trial period ends, you will be automatically charged for the 12-month subscription.

In conclusion, a 12-month subscription to BritBox costs $69.99, providing access to a vast collection of British TV shows and movies. With the ability to cancel at any time and the option for multiple device streaming, BritBox offers a convenient and affordable way to indulge in the best of British entertainment.