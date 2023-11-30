How much is $12.99 Amazon Prime?

How Much Does Amazon Prime Cost? A Closer Look at the $12.99 Subscription

In today’s digital age, online shopping has become a staple for many consumers. With the convenience of having products delivered right to your doorstep, it’s no wonder that Amazon has become a go-to platform for millions of shoppers worldwide. One of the key features that has made Amazon so popular is its subscription service called Amazon Prime. But how much does it really cost?

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered the e-commerce giant, Amazon. It provides members with a wide range of benefits, including free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to streaming services like Prime Video and Prime Music, exclusive deals and discounts, and much more.

How much does Amazon Prime cost?

The cost of an Amazon Prime subscription is $12.99 per month. This monthly fee grants you access to all the benefits and perks that come with being a Prime member. However, Amazon also offers an annual subscription option, which costs $119 per year. By opting for the annual plan, you can save around 24% compared to the monthly subscription.

Is there a free trial?

Yes, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for new customers who want to test out the Prime service before committing to a subscription. During this trial period, you can enjoy all the benefits of being a Prime member without any charges. However, it’s important to note that if you don’t cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you will be automatically charged the monthly or annual fee, depending on the plan you selected.

Can I share my Amazon Prime benefits?

Yes, Amazon allows you to share your Prime benefits with one other adult in your household. This means that both of you can enjoy the perks of Prime membership, including free shipping and access to streaming services, under a single subscription.

In conclusion, Amazon Prime is a subscription service that offers a wide range of benefits for a monthly fee of $12.99. With its convenience and numerous perks, it has become a popular choice for online shoppers. Whether you’re a frequent Amazon customer or simply looking to explore the world of online shopping, Amazon Prime is definitely worth considering.