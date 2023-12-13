How much is $1000 dollars invested in Microsoft in 1986?

Microsoft’s Remarkable Return: How $1000 Invested in 1986 Became a Fortune

Investing in the right company at the right time can yield incredible returns. One such success story is Microsoft, the technology giant that has revolutionized the world. If you had invested $1000 in Microsoft back in 1986, you would be sitting on a small fortune today.

The Journey Begins: Microsoft in 1986

In 1986, Microsoft was already making waves in the technology industry. The company had recently gone public, and its stock was trading at around $0.10 per share. With $1000, you could have purchased 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock.

At that time, Microsoft was primarily known for its operating system, MS-DOS, which was the foundation for many personal computers. However, the company had bigger ambitions and was already working on a graphical user interface called Windows.

The Rise of Windows and the Tech Boom

As the years went, Microsoft’s Windows operating system gained popularity and became the industry standard. The release of Windows 95 in 1995 was a game-changer, solidifying Microsoft’s dominance in the market.

During the tech boom of the late 1990s, Microsoft’s stock soared to new heights. By 1999, the stock price had reached around $50 per share. If you had held onto your 10,000 shares, your initial $1000 investment would have grown to $500,000.

Continued Success and Diversification

Microsoft’s success didn’t stop there. Over the years, the company continued to innovate and diversify its product offerings. It expanded into areas such as cloud computing, gaming consoles, and productivity software.

Today, Microsoft is one of the most valuable companies in the world, with a market capitalization exceeding $2 trillion. If you had held onto your 10,000 shares until now, your initial $1000 investment would be worth over $5 million.

FAQ

What is a stock?

A stock represents ownership in a company. When you buy shares of a company’s stock, you become a partial owner and have the potential to benefit from the company’s success.

What is a stock price?

A stock price is the current value of a single share of a company’s stock. It fluctuates based on various factors such as market demand, company performance, and investor sentiment.

What is market capitalization?

Market capitalization, or market cap, is the total value of a company’s outstanding shares of stock. It is calculated multiplying the current stock price the number of shares outstanding.

In conclusion, investing $1000 in Microsoft in 1986 would have been a remarkable decision. The company’s continuous growth and success have turned that initial investment into a substantial fortune. This success story serves as a reminder of the potential rewards that can come from investing wisely in the right company at the right time.