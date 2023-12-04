How much is 1 gifted sub on Twitch?

How Much Does a Gifted Sub on Twitch Cost?

In the world of online streaming, Twitch has emerged as the go-to platform for gamers, content creators, and viewers alike. With its unique features and interactive community, Twitch offers a variety of ways for viewers to support their favorite streamers, one of which is through gifting subscriptions. But how much does it actually cost to gift a sub on Twitch?

What is a gifted sub?

A gifted sub, short for gifted subscription, is a way for viewers to support their favorite streamers purchasing a subscription for another viewer. This means that the recipient of the gifted sub gains access to all the benefits of a regular subscription, such as ad-free viewing, exclusive emotes, and the ability to participate in subscriber-only chat.

How much does a gifted sub cost?

The cost of a gifted sub on Twitch varies depending on the streamer’s subscription tier. Twitch offers three subscription tiers: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The prices for these tiers differ based on the streamer’s partnership status and the country they are located in. Generally, a Tier 1 subscription costs $4.99, Tier 2 costs $9.99, and Tier 3 costs $24.99.

FAQ:

1. Can I choose who receives the gifted sub?

No, Twitch randomly selects a viewer from the streamer’s chat to receive the gifted sub. However, some streamers may have their own rules or systems in place for selecting recipients.

2. Can I gift a sub to someone who is already subscribed?

Yes, you can gift a sub to someone who is already subscribed. In this case, the gifted sub will extend the recipient’s subscription one month.

3. Can I gift a sub to myself?

No, Twitch does not allow users to gift subscriptions to themselves. The purpose of gifted subs is to support and engage with the community.

4. Can I gift a sub anonymously?

Yes, Twitch allows users to gift subs anonymously. This means that the recipient will not know who gifted them the subscription unless the gifter chooses to reveal their identity.

In conclusion, gifting a sub on Twitch is a great way to support your favorite streamers and engage with the community. The cost of a gifted sub varies depending on the subscription tier, with prices ranging from $4.99 to $24.99. So, if you’re looking to show some love to your favorite streamer or surprise a fellow viewer, consider gifting a sub on Twitch.