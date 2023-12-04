How much is 1 gifted on Twitch?

How Much Does It Cost to Gift 1 Sub on Twitch?

Introduction

Twitch, the popular live streaming platform, has become a hub for content creators and viewers alike. One of the ways viewers can support their favorite streamers is gifting subscriptions, or “subs,” which provide benefits such as ad-free viewing and exclusive emotes. But how much does it actually cost to gift a subscription on Twitch?

The Cost of Gifting a Sub

When it comes to gifting subs on Twitch, the price can vary depending on the streamer’s subscription tier. Twitch offers three subscription tiers: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The cost of gifting a Tier 1 sub is $4.99, while Tier 2 and Tier 3 subs cost $9.99 and $24.99, respectively. These prices are set Twitch and are the same for all streamers.

What is a Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 Sub?

A Tier 1 sub is the basic subscription tier on Twitch. It provides benefits such as ad-free viewing, exclusive emotes, and the ability to support the streamer. Tier 2 and Tier 3 subs offer additional perks, such as extra emotes and badges, to show increased support for the streamer.

FAQ

Q: Can I choose which streamer to gift a sub to?

A: Yes, you can choose any streamer on Twitch to gift a sub to. Simply go to their channel and click on the “Subscribe” button.

Q: Can I gift multiple subs at once?

A: Yes, you can gift multiple subs at once. Twitch provides an option to gift subs in bulk, allowing you to support multiple streamers with just a few clicks.

Q: Can I gift a sub to myself?

A: No, you cannot gift a sub to yourself. Gifting subs is a way for viewers to support their favorite streamers.

Conclusion

Gifting subs on Twitch is a popular way for viewers to support their favorite streamers. The cost of gifting a sub varies depending on the subscription tier, with Tier 1 subs costing $4.99, Tier 2 subs costing $9.99, and Tier 3 subs costing $24.99. By gifting subs, viewers not only provide financial support to streamers but also gain access to exclusive benefits and emotes. So, if you’re a fan of a Twitch streamer, consider gifting them a sub to show your support!