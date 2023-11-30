How much has Taylor Swift movie made?

Taylor Swift’s Movie “Miss Americana” Breaks Records at the Box Office

Taylor Swift, the renowned American singer-songwriter, has once again proven her star power, this time on the big screen. Her documentary film, “Miss Americana,” has been making waves since its release, captivating audiences and breaking records at the box office.

The film, directed Lana Wilson, offers an intimate look into Swift’s life, showcasing her journey as an artist and her personal growth over the years. Released on January 31, 2020, on the popular streaming platform Netflix, “Miss Americana” quickly gained traction and became a must-watch for fans and non-fans alike.

With its compelling storytelling and behind-the-scenes footage, the documentary has resonated with audiences worldwide. It explores Swift’s struggles with fame, her political awakening, and her fight for creative freedom. The film also delves into her personal life, shedding light on her relationships and the challenges she has faced throughout her career.

Since its release, “Miss Americana” has been a commercial success, grossing an impressive $50 million at the box office. This achievement solidifies Swift’s status as a multi-talented entertainer who can captivate audiences across various mediums.

In conclusion, Taylor Swift’s documentary film “Miss Americana” has not only received critical acclaim but has also been a financial triumph, grossing $50 million at the box office. The film’s success further solidifies Swift’s position as a talented and influential artist in both the music and film industries.