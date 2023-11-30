How much extra is HBO Max on Amazon Prime?

How Much Does HBO Max Cost on Amazon Prime?

In a recent announcement, HBO Max revealed that it would be available as an add-on subscription for Amazon Prime members. This collaboration between the streaming giant and the e-commerce behemoth has sparked excitement among fans of HBO’s acclaimed content. But the burning question on everyone’s mind is: how much extra will HBO Max cost on Amazon Prime?

Subscription Pricing

Starting from August 1st, 2021, Amazon Prime members can subscribe to HBO Max for an additional $14.99 per month. This subscription fee grants users access to HBO Max’s vast library of content, including popular shows like “Game of Thrones,” “Succession,” and “Friends,” as well as a wide range of movies, documentaries, and exclusive originals.

FAQ

Q: Can I access HBO Max on Amazon Prime without an additional subscription?

A: No, HBO Max is not included in the standard Amazon Prime membership. It requires a separate subscription.

Q: Is there a free trial available for HBO Max on Amazon Prime?

A: Yes, Amazon Prime members can enjoy a 7-day free trial of HBO Max before committing to the monthly subscription.

Q: Can I cancel my HBO Max subscription on Amazon Prime at any time?

A: Absolutely! You have the freedom to cancel your HBO Max subscription on Amazon Prime whenever you wish. There are no long-term commitments or cancellation fees.

Q: Can I stream HBO Max content on multiple devices?

A: Yes, HBO Max allows simultaneous streaming on up to three devices per account. This means you can enjoy your favorite shows and movies on different screens at the same time.

Q: Will I have access to all HBO Max features through Amazon Prime?

A: Yes, subscribing to HBO Max through Amazon Prime provides you with the same features and content as a direct HBO Max subscription. You won’t miss out on anything!

With the availability of HBO Max as an add-on subscription on Amazon Prime, fans of HBO’s exceptional programming can now enjoy their favorite shows and movies seamlessly alongside their other Prime benefits. So, if you’re an Amazon Prime member looking to dive into the captivating world of HBO Max, now is the perfect time to subscribe and indulge in a vast array of premium entertainment.