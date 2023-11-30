How much extra is Discovery Plus?

Discovery Plus: How Much Does It Cost?

Streaming services have become increasingly popular in recent years, offering a wide range of content at the click of a button. One such service that has gained significant attention is Discovery Plus. With its extensive library of documentaries, reality shows, and exclusive content, many are curious about the cost of this streaming platform.

What is Discovery Plus?

Discovery Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a vast collection of content from popular networks such as Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, and more. It provides access to a wide range of shows, including popular titles like “Shark Week,” “House Hunters,” and “MythBusters.”

How Much Does Discovery Plus Cost?

Discovery Plus offers two subscription plans: a standard plan and an ad-free plan. The standard plan costs $4.99 per month, while the ad-free plan is priced at $6.99 per month. Both plans provide access to the same content; the only difference is the presence of advertisements in the standard plan.

FAQ

1. Can I try Discovery Plus before subscribing?

Yes, Discovery Plus offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. This allows you to explore the platform and its content before committing to a subscription.

2. Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your Discovery Plus subscription at any time. There are no long-term contracts or commitments, giving you the flexibility to subscribe and unsubscribe as per your preference.

3. Can I watch Discovery Plus on multiple devices?

Yes, Discovery Plus allows you to stream content on multiple devices simultaneously. You can enjoy your favorite shows and documentaries on your smartphone, tablet, computer, or smart TV.

4. Are there any additional costs besides the subscription fee?

No, the subscription fee is the only cost associated with Discovery Plus. There are no hidden fees or additional charges.

Discovery Plus offers a compelling streaming service for those who enjoy educational and reality-based content. With its affordable pricing plans and extensive library, it is certainly worth considering for anyone seeking a diverse range of shows and documentaries. So, why not give it a try and embark on a journey of discovery?