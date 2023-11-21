How much does YouTube TV cost per month?

YouTube TV, the popular streaming service that offers live TV channels and on-demand content, has become a go-to choice for cord-cutters looking for an alternative to traditional cable or satellite subscriptions. With its wide range of channels and user-friendly interface, YouTube TV has gained a significant following. However, one question that often arises is: How much does YouTube TV cost per month?

YouTube TV Subscription Cost

As of September 2021, the monthly cost of a YouTube TV subscription is $64.99. This price includes access to over 85 live TV channels, including major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, as well as popular cable channels such as ESPN, CNN, and HGTV. In addition to live TV, subscribers also get access to unlimited cloud DVR storage, allowing them to record their favorite shows and movies to watch later.

Additional Costs and Features

While the base subscription price covers the majority of channels and features, there are a few additional costs and options to consider. YouTube TV offers premium add-ons such as HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz, which can be added to your subscription for an extra fee. These add-ons range in price from $7 to $15 per month, depending on the specific channel or service.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I cancel my YouTube TV subscription at any time?

Yes, YouTube TV is a month-to-month subscription service, and you can cancel it at any time without any long-term commitments or cancellation fees.

2. Are there any hidden fees with YouTube TV?

No, YouTube TV does not have any hidden fees. The monthly subscription cost is all-inclusive, and there are no additional charges, except for optional premium add-ons.

3. Can I share my YouTube TV subscription with others?

Yes, YouTube TV allows you to share your subscription with up to six household members. Each member will have their own personalized recommendations and access to their own DVR recordings.

4. Can I watch YouTube TV on multiple devices?

Yes, YouTube TV supports multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and streaming devices like Roku, Apple TV, and Chromecast. You can stream on up to three devices simultaneously.

In conclusion, YouTube TV offers a comprehensive live TV streaming experience at a monthly cost of $64.99. With its extensive channel lineup, unlimited cloud DVR storage, and user-friendly interface, it has become a popular choice for those seeking an alternative to traditional cable or satellite subscriptions.