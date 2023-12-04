How much does YouTube live TV cost?

YouTube TV: A Comprehensive Guide to Pricing and Features

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking for a streaming service that offers live TV channels. With its extensive channel lineup and user-friendly interface, YouTube TV has gained a loyal following. However, one question that often arises is, “How much does YouTube TV cost?” In this article, we will delve into the pricing details and features of YouTube TV to help you make an informed decision.

Pricing

YouTube TV offers a single subscription plan, priced at $64.99 per month. This plan provides access to over 85 live TV channels, including major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, as well as popular cable channels such as ESPN, CNN, and HGTV. Additionally, subscribers can enjoy unlimited cloud DVR storage to record their favorite shows and movies.

Features

YouTube TV offers several features that enhance the viewing experience. In addition to live TV channels, subscribers can access a wide range of on-demand content. The service also allows for up to six accounts per household, each with its own personalized recommendations and DVR storage. Furthermore, YouTube TV can be streamed on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming media players.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I cancel my YouTube TV subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your YouTube TV subscription at any time without incurring any additional fees. Simply go to your account settings and follow the cancellation instructions.

2. Are there any additional fees besides the monthly subscription?

While the monthly subscription covers most costs, there may be additional fees depending on your location. Some areas may require you to pay local broadcast station fees and taxes.

3. Can I share my YouTube TV account with others?

Yes, YouTube TV allows for up to six accounts per household. Each account can have its own personalized recommendations and DVR storage.

4. Can I watch YouTube TV on multiple devices simultaneously?

Yes, YouTube TV allows for up to three simultaneous streams per subscription. This means that you can watch different channels on three different devices at the same time.

In conclusion, YouTube TV offers a comprehensive live TV streaming experience with a wide range of channels and features. While the monthly subscription cost of $64.99 may seem steep to some, the extensive channel lineup and additional perks make it a worthwhile investment for those seeking a cable-free TV experience.