How Much Does Xumo Cost on Spectrum?

Spectrum, one of the leading cable and internet service providers in the United States, offers a wide range of entertainment options to its customers. Among these options is the streaming service Xumo, which provides access to a variety of free live and on-demand content. If you’re a Spectrum customer and wondering about the cost of Xumo, read on to find out more.

Xumo is a streaming service that offers a diverse selection of channels and on-demand content, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, and more. It is available on various platforms, including smart TVs, streaming devices, and mobile devices. With Xumo, Spectrum customers can enjoy a wide range of entertainment options without the need for a separate subscription.

How much does Xumo cost on Spectrum?

The great news is that Xumo is completely free for Spectrum customers. There are no additional charges or hidden fees associated with accessing Xumo’s content through Spectrum. As long as you have a Spectrum cable or internet subscription, you can enjoy the vast library of content available on Xumo without any extra cost.

FAQ:

1. Do I need a separate subscription to access Xumo on Spectrum?

No, Spectrum customers can access Xumo for free without the need for a separate subscription.

2. Can I access Xumo on any device?

Yes, Xumo is available on various platforms, including smart TVs, streaming devices, and mobile devices. You can enjoy Xumo’s content on the device of your choice.

3. What kind of content does Xumo offer?

Xumo offers a diverse range of content, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, and more. There are numerous channels and on-demand options to choose from.

4. Are there any hidden fees associated with Xumo on Spectrum?

No, there are no hidden fees or additional charges for accessing Xumo through Spectrum. It is completely free for Spectrum customers.

In conclusion, Spectrum customers can enjoy the vast library of content offered Xumo without any extra cost. With a wide range of channels and on-demand options, Xumo provides a great entertainment experience for Spectrum subscribers. So, sit back, relax, and enjoy the free content available on Xumo through Spectrum’s streaming service.