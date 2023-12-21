How Much Does Xfinity Charge for an Additional Cable Box?

In today’s digital age, having multiple televisions in a household is quite common. With each family member having their own preferences and interests, it’s no wonder that many households require more than one cable box. If you’re an Xfinity customer wondering about the cost of adding an extra cable box to your subscription, we’ve got you covered.

Xfinity, a leading provider of cable television and internet services, offers its customers the option to add additional cable boxes to their existing plans. These boxes allow you to enjoy your favorite shows and movies on multiple TVs simultaneously, ensuring everyone in your household can watch what they love.

How much does Xfinity charge for a second cable box?

Xfinity offers different pricing options for additional cable boxes, depending on the type of box you choose. The most common option is the X1 TV Box, which provides access to Xfinity’s extensive channel lineup, on-demand content, and advanced features like voice control. For each X1 TV Box, Xfinity charges a monthly fee of around $5-$10, depending on your location and current promotions.

If you prefer a more basic cable box without the advanced features of the X1, Xfinity also offers the HD TV Box. This box allows you to access your subscribed channels in high definition but lacks some of the additional functionalities. The monthly fee for an HD TV Box is typically lower, ranging from $2-$5.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I use my own cable box with Xfinity?

A: Yes, Xfinity allows customers to use their own compatible cable boxes. However, it’s important to note that certain features and functionalities may not be available with third-party equipment.

Q: Do I need a separate cable subscription for each box?

A: No, you do not need a separate cable subscription for each box. The additional cable boxes are simply an extension of your existing Xfinity subscription.

Q: Can I watch different channels on each cable box?

A: Yes, with multiple cable boxes, you can watch different channels on each TV simultaneously. This allows each member of your household to enjoy their preferred programming.

In conclusion, if you’re an Xfinity customer looking to add an extra cable box to your subscription, the cost will vary depending on the type of box you choose. Whether you opt for the advanced features of the X1 TV Box or the simplicity of the HD TV Box, Xfinity offers affordable options to enhance your television viewing experience.